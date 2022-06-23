Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,700 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,700 ($57.57) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) target price on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($56.34) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($34.30) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($47.16) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($42.01) to GBX 5,040 ($61.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,159.33 ($50.95).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,550.50 ($43.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,737.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,774.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.20 billion and a PE ratio of 27.31. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.34).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($45.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.61 ($10,126.91). Insiders have bought 662 shares of company stock worth $2,479,638 in the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

