Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Position Increased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $126.10 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.37.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.35.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,970 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

