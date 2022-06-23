Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.91 and last traded at $31.12. Approximately 538,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 466,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

