Diversified Trust Co Acquires 897 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.57.

Shares of EMN opened at $89.04 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $85.94 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.