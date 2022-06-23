Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,967 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,783,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 268,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,613,000 after purchasing an additional 33,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $156.61 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.