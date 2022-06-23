Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $112.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $110.94 and a one year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The company had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

CHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.86.

Choice Hotels International Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.