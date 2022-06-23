Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,222,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,674,000 after acquiring an additional 589,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,460,000 after acquiring an additional 475,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $89.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

