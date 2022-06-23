Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,221 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Yelp were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,688 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 38,288 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,131 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Yelp by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 531,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,415 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Yelp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 152,052 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Yelp stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.67.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $701,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,919,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,215 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,605 shares of company stock worth $1,945,710. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

