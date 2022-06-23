Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,217 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,804,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 578,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,055,000 after acquiring an additional 410,371 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,594,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,240,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,368 shares of company stock valued at $6,688,252. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $107.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.89.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Argus increased their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.