Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,475 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in TriMas were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in TriMas by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 31,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,448,000.

Get TriMas alerts:

NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.74.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TriMas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In other TriMas news, insider John Philip Schaefer sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $203,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,087 shares in the company, valued at $331,612.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

TriMas Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.