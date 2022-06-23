Diversified Trust Co Buys 395 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,611,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.49.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $112.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.36 and its 200 day moving average is $140.25. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

