Diversified Trust Co Buys 487 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,470,131.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,839 shares of company stock valued at $11,540,409. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $165.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.61 and its 200-day moving average is $187.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.76 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

