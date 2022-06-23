Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $215,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $216,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

NYSE NOC opened at $458.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.