Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

BL opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.99. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $292,963 over the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BL. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

