Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of Danimer Scientific worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $10,693,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $7,384,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $6,705,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,456,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after buying an additional 331,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $2,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 484,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,875.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DNMR opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.47 million, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Danimer Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.