Diversified Trust Co Has $494,000 Stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BRP Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Desjardins reduced their target price on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

BRP opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $274,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,017.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,059 shares of company stock worth $596,033. 35.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRP Group Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.