Diversified Trust Co Has $501,000 Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164,417 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:UMC opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2866 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

