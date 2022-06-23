Diversified Trust Co Has $505,000 Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Organon & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,358,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,971,000 after purchasing an additional 340,838 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,770,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,703,000 after acquiring an additional 874,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,839,000 after acquiring an additional 614,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,652 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.