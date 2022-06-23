Diversified Trust Co Has $509,000 Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 763.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,080 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Griffin Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $169.15 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

