Diversified Trust Co Has $558,000 Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 375,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 355,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,392,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $113.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $108.66 and a 12-month high of $193.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

