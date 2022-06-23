Diversified Trust Co Has $576,000 Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

