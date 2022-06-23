Diversified Trust Co Has $582,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after acquiring an additional 693,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Humana by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after buying an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,210,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,822,000 after buying an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.38.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $448.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $442.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $472.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

