Diversified Trust Co Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after purchasing an additional 62,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,591,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $214.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $326.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.98. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,486 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

