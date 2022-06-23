Diversified Trust Co Has $609,000 Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 160.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,158.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

