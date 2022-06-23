Diversified Trust Co Has $631,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

IVW opened at $60.10 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

