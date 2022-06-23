Diversified Trust Co Has $634,000 Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,920,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,693,000 after acquiring an additional 213,319 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1,405.5% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25,583,059 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth $240,309,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,079,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,060,000 after acquiring an additional 959,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 0.85. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $27.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLVT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Clarivate Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.