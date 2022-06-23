Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

