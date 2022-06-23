Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Outset Medical by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OM. Cowen dropped their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Outset Medical stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $688.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,656.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,929.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,656 shares of company stock valued at $6,077,599 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.