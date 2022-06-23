Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 139.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 867,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,357,000 after purchasing an additional 148,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,926,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 121,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,528,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $284,835.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,878,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,974,112.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,691,273. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

