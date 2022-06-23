Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 744.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 85.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $122.50 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $293.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -720.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.98.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.43.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

