Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Rapid7 by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $64.12 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.16.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,336.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.07.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

