Diversified Trust Co Invests $649,000 in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,255 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.03. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.97 and a 12-month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

