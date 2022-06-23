Diversified Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,502 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $253.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.