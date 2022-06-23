Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 95,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 17,438 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 104,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 94,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 37,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 499.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.