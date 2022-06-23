Diversified Trust Co Makes New $597,000 Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of EWBC opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

