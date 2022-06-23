Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after buying an additional 455,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,177,000 after buying an additional 70,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,479,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 61,829 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

