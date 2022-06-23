Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $51.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.21. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. TheStreet downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

