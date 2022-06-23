Diversified Trust Co Purchases 137 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $136.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.90. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,706.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,029 shares of company stock worth $47,457,145 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.