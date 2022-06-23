Diversified Trust Co Purchases 187 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $408.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.