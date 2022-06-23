Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 335,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 150,501 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 17,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 281,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 720,080 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $15,848,960.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,532,689 shares of company stock valued at $120,993,407. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

