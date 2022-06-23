Diversified Trust Co Raises Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,599,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,914,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,825,000 after acquiring an additional 846,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,075,000 after acquiring an additional 748,189 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,325,000 after acquiring an additional 684,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,839,000 after acquiring an additional 329,902 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. TheStreet downgraded Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

