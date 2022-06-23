Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,731,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,125,000 after buying an additional 54,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,912,000 after buying an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after buying an additional 960,954 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,713,000 after buying an additional 1,364,335 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Shares of WWW opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 27.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

