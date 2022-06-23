Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. State Street Corp grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,949,000 after acquiring an additional 361,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,773,000 after acquiring an additional 178,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,343,000 after acquiring an additional 176,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 138,280 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 119.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 113,940 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

