Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 175,383 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 65,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.85. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

