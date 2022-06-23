Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,224 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 740.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 41,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 66,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Argus cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.06.

ECL opened at $151.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

