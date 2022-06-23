Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,416 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,996 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HP were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 183.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,919 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,553 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,133 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 136,042 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

