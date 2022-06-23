Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,882 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Semtech were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,519,000 after purchasing an additional 147,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,479,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 70,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,024 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 887,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 765,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,115,000 after purchasing an additional 98,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,526. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.43. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

