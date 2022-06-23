Diversified Trust Co Sells 4,088 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Westlake were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,498,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,699,000 after acquiring an additional 308,896 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westlake by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 766,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124,587 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 570,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,003,000 after acquiring an additional 286,004 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 1,832.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after acquiring an additional 532,193 shares during the period.

Get Westlake alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLK. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.91.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $96.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.51.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

In related news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $489,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,614 shares of company stock worth $13,249,339. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake (Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.