Diversified Trust Co Sells 7,625 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,625 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,692,000 after purchasing an additional 537,853 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,813,000 after purchasing an additional 706,040 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $138,471,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Anaplan by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,926,000 after acquiring an additional 35,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 2,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $2,309,253.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $206,208.06. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,225.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,626 shares of company stock worth $4,437,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $63.73 on Thursday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

