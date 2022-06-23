Diversified Trust Co Trims Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Donaldson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Donaldson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson stock opened at $47.38 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.